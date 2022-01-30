On January 19, 2022 Judy took her last breath on this earth, and leaves us with a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Judy was born August 12, 1944 in Rigby, Idaho to Clyde and Leith Statham, the third of four children. Judy graduated from Rigby High School in 1962. In 1964 Judy married Bill Gavin. They moved to Bozeman MT for Bill to attend graduate school at MSU. In 1967 they moved to Albuquerque, NM. Their daughter, Ann, was born there in 1968. In 1972 Judy, Bill & Ann moved to San Francisco. Judy worked at a law firm as a legal secretary. Judy loved San Francisco; the culture, the people, the sports teams. She was a flower child who embraced the 60’s, 70’s hippy lifestyle & women’s liberation movement. In 1978 Judy and Bill divorced. Judy and Ann moved to Bozeman where Judy took a job with a friend who owned a construction company. Judy worked for Binder construction. While working there she met Ron Miller, who was the foreman of the Kenyon Noble Lumber yard. In Ron, Judy found her life partner. On March 24, 1979 Ron & Judy were married. Judy and Ron, with their children, Dean, Ann, and Colleen became a family. They remained happily married for 40 years until Ron passed away in 2020. In the early 80’s Judy began working at Montana Urethane Systems Supply (MUSS). She retired from MUSS in 2009. In the 90’s Ron and Judy bought their little piece of paradise in McAllister. They built their dream cabin together. After retirement they sold their house in Belgrade and moved to McAllister. Retirement brought many new things to Judy’s life. She was involved in her community through Women’s Club, Book Club, Friends of the Library, MadGals & Madison Valley Quilt Guild. Judy had many interests. She was an avid reader, she loved books and the library. Sunday Crossword puzzles were a must. In retirement she took up quilting. Her granddaughters, Hailey & Josie, were taught quilting for their 4H projects. She was a 49er’s and San Francisco Giants super fan. She rarely missed an episode or an answer on the game show Jeopardy. Judy leaves behind a legacy of love. From her generosity in the community to her family. She is survived by: Son Dean Miller (Judy), their family Jessica, Ronnie, Patrick, Chris, Steven, Corey, Andrew; Daughters Ann Hokanson (Keith) their family Hailey, Josie & Gavin; Colleen Walker(Troy) their family Sarah, Amanda, Michael, Chris & Cailee. Sister- Merilynn Boekweg (Dave) and many nieces & nephews. She will be dearly missed and will hold a special place in our hearts forever. Judy is preceded in death by her husband Ron, her parents Leith and Clyde Statham, siblings Suzanne Smout (Billy) and Fred. There will be a celebration of Judy’s life on February 5, 2022 at the K&L Mortuary in Ennis at 11:00 am followed by a time of fellowship at the Ennis senior center. Any donations made in Judy’s memory can be sent to Madison Valley Friends of the Library or Madison Valley Medical Center Foundation. Judy Miller K Miller