Jessica Sue Miller

Jessica Sue Miller, 43, died peacefully on August 25, 2021, after battling cancer for a brief time.

Jessica was born on July 21, 1978 in Bozeman, MT to Rick and Kathy Secora. She grew up in the Three Forks and Madison area with her siblings. Jessica graduated from Three Forks High School in 1996, and went on to attend Montana State.

Jessica and her husband Jesse both graduated from Three Forks High the same year but after graduation they went on to different paths. They met up again in 2010 and were married on August 13, 2011. They just celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary together. In February 2012 their son Liam Jackson Miller joined the family and in January 2014 their daughter Ellison Arie Miller made their little family complete.

Jessica was an incredibly caring person and always put the needs of her family ahead of her own. She loved her dogs, Cooper, Keevy, Chopper, and Basil. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother. She also loved gardening and spent many years working and caring for a private garden with her mother. Spending time with her little family was her favorite pastime.

Jessica is preceded in death by her mother Kathy Secora, and grandparents Lyman and Marie Secora. She is survived by her husband Jesse Miller, her son Liam Jackson, daughter Ellison Arie, her father Rick Secora, sisters Codie (Ethan) Severson, Callie (Dave) Carroll, brother Gus (Angie) Secora, grandparents John and Dixie Parsons, grandfather Elton Johnson, mother and father-in-law Steve and Mary Miller, brother-in-law Mike Miller and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jessica Friday, September 3, 2021 starting at 10:00am at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. The service will also be streamed, https://youtu.be/6eU88dAPG6U. At this time there is no reception planned. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com