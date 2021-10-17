Miller, Guy E Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Guy Miller, 83, long time resident of Belgrade, MT passed away Monday, Oct 11, 2021. He was born Nov 3, 1937 in Three Forks, MT to Newell and Edna Miller. He graduated from Willow Creek HS in 1955. He served on active duty in the US Navy from 1955 to 1957 and as a reservist until honorably discharged in 1961. He worked for Bellach Plumbing in Three forks from 1957-65, and at Montana Power & MSU from 1965-80. In 1980 he owned and ran his own plumbing business for 6 years, then returned to MT Power from 1986 until his retirement in 2002. Guy refereed High School and college basketball for 23 years and was inducted into the MOA Hall of Fame in 1992. He was named Belgrade Lions Club citizen of the year in 1978 for his work on community projects and with Little League baseball, where he touched the lives of many kids serving as an umpire, coach, and league president as well as helping to build several fields in the Belgrade complex, and has a field named after him. Guy was very active in the Masonic Lodge and is a Past Master of Belgrade AF&AM Lodge #68, Past Patron of Belgrade Order of Eastern Star #85, and a Bagdad Shriner member of Livingston Scottish Rite. After returning home from the Navy in 1957, Guy met the love of his life, Lois Daems of Ennis, and they were married in 1959. Guy and Lois had 2 sons, Daniel in 1963 and David in 1966. He was an active outdoorsman, and his passion was fly-fishing and spent many hours fishing on the Madison River. Guy is survived by his wife of 62 years Lois, (now of Fort Benton), his sons Dan (Dawn) of Belt and David of Havre, and his grand-daughters Kaylee (Mark) Wetstein of Pocatello and Megan Miller of Belt. Services will be held on Saturday, Oct 23rd @ 1pm at The Bridge Church in Gallatin Gateway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reach, INC in Bozeman, Eagle Mount of Bozeman, or Shriners Hospitals. There will be an additional time for fellowship immediately after services at the Masonic Hall in Belgrade. Guy Miller E Miller Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guy Miller Lois Daems Sport Baseball Military David Daniel Megan Miller Montana Kaylee Recommended for you