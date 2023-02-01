Daryl M. Miller The years spent with Daryl in our lives were filled with smiles, laughter, and adventure. He showed up for life in the biggest way possible! Daryl Myrl Miller, 96, passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, and was carried to heaven by his Lord, Jesus Christ on January 28, 2023. Daryl was born in the family home in Savage, Montana on November 13, 1926. He started working when he was 8 years old. Daryl served in World War II where he completed his duty at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. After serving, he began a long career in construction. Daryl married Jeanne Renner on July 8, 1956 and they were together for 50 years. Together they raised four children, Denvy (Debbie), Debi, Denielle, and Darlene (Marvin) Arlian in Belgrade, Montana. Daryl was blessed with grandchildren Meredy (Danny) Farrar, Maddie Miller, Molly Miller, Jessica (Logan) Todd, Brandon (Autumn) Arlian, Kristyn (Taylor) Sheridan, and Mitchel Arlian. His great-grandchildren brought him great joy - Emma Miller and Tyler Farrar; Alex, Kolby, Ady Kring and Ava Arlian; Leo Todd; and Blakely Sheridan. Daryl leaves behind his children, sister Lois (Dennis) Barta, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him and laughed with him often. Daryl will also be missed by many friends in Big Timber who knew him only as Grandpa Daryl. Daryl was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne, infant son Danny Myrl, father Henry Miller, mother Mary Koehler, sister Murlene, brother Warren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Daryl was loved by many who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. As you celebrate his life remember to ask for "two fingers, please". A funeral service is scheduled for 11 am on February 10, 2023 at the Big Timber Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be held on July 15, 2023 at Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com
