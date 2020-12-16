Joyce Milesnick Joyce Milesnick, 98, long-time Gallatin County, MT resident (recently of McMinnville, OR), died peacefully December 9, 2020. Joyce was born to Michael J. Aughney and Anna Cecrle Aughney on November 16, 1922 in Denton, MT. Joyce was one of four children. After a brief time in Harrison, MT, the family moved to Manhattan, MT in 1936, where her father managed the Monarch Lumber Yard. Joyce graduated from Manhattan High School in 1940 and the Montana Normal College at Dillon, MT in 1942, where she earned a Lifetime Teaching Certificate. A little-known fact is that Joyce was on the College Synchronized Swim Team. Joyce had an early career teaching 5th and 6th grades at the Montana Children's Home in Twin Bridges, MT, and 6th and 8th grades at Belgrade Elementary School. She was also a substitute teacher. Joyce met her future husband of 66 years, John Stanley (Stan) Milesnick, while they were both chaperoning a Belgrade school dance. They were married on a freezing morning January 2, 1947 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Bozeman, MT. Joyce and Stan started their life together on the family ranch north of Belgrade. Joyce was very proud to be a rancher's wife and loved working alongside Stan to raise their five children. Joyce loved Gallatin Valley and was a generous and caring neighbor and would lend a helping hand to anyone. While she did not seek the limelight, she was present behind-the-scene in many community activities. She was a member of the Gallatin Cattlewomen, supported local 4-H activities, volunteered for the Red Cross blood bank and was an election worker. Joyce was an avid reader and frequented the Belgrade Public Library. Joyce was a beloved Aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She gladly opened her heart and home to her extended family and several nephews spent summer months working on the ranch. She and Stan were great role models to all who came. She was a master in the kitchen as she provided meals for her family and hired hands working on the ranch. Branding and shipping days always garnered a large gathering of helpful neighbors, all of whom looked forward to the noon-time meal. While Joyce had many special dishes over the years, her fried chicken and strawberry/rhubarb pies were renowned. Joyce was very proud of and truly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - plus, she never met a baby she didn't love. She loved showing off pictures and reliving stories of fun times spent with family and friends. Gatherings of her extended family were special to her and she loved family picnics, barbeques, and wiener roasts over an open campfire. One of her many loves was playing cards and for many years she belonged to two separate bridge clubs. She loved teaching card games and playing cards with her grandchildren. Following Stan's death in 2013, Joyce moved to McMinnville, OR to be close to daughters Susan and Jan. She lived at Vineyard Heights Assisted Living facility where she was very active and known for her daily walks. Many residents kept track of the number of times she circled the facility. Joyce will be remembered for her love of family, her compassion to all, her quick wit and her unfailing positive attitude. She truly embodied the meaning of "a life well lived". She will be missed greatly! Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Stan Milesnick, parents, Michael and Anna Aughney, her sister, Alice Marie Aughney, and brothers Duane and Jack Aughney. She is survived by sons, Tom (Mary Kay) Milesnick of Belgrade and Ted (Patti) Milesnick of Boise, ID and daughters, Susan Sager of McMinnville, OR, Sally (Tom) Sullivan of Cusick, WA and Jan (Paul) Davis of McMinnville, OR; grandchildren Ryan (Becky) Milesnick, John (Desiree) Milesnick, Jeff (Katie) Milesnick, Sheila Nielsen, Rob (Elizabeth) Milesnick, Katie (Casey) Walker, Casey (Jayda) Sager, Mark (Stephanie) Sullivan, Sarah (Chris Drake) Sullivan, Beth (Austin) Anderson, and Scott (Ashley Fisher) Davis; and great-grandchildren, Ellie, Sydney, Kyle, Makinzey, Tommy, Weston, Aubrey, Michael, Joyce (Joy), Grant, Isla, Aleta, Reid and Elliot. Memorials in Joyce's name can be made to the Belgrade Community Library Foundation, 106 N. Broadway, Belgrade, MT 59714, or Shodair Children's Hospital, 2755 Colonial Dr., Helena, MT 59601 or the charity of your choice. A private (due to Covid-19 restrictions) graveside service at Bozeman, MT's Sunset Hills Cemetery is pending. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
