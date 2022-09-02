Lisa Michael Lisa Marie Kelley Michael, 43 years old, of Bozeman, Montana, was at home when she peacefully passed away on August 28, 2022, after a long illness. At the age of 19, Lisa suffered a stroke which resulted in the diagnosis of restrictive cardiomyopathy. She was told she would not live more than 10 years without a heart transplant. Her fiance, Shawn, didn't hesitate to stay by her side and they were married on August 15, 1998. When Lisa was 29, it was determined she had a rare form of muscular dystrophy that had no cure, was progressive, and would lead to weakening muscles, wheelchairs, and breathing machines. Lisa graduated from Montana State University in Elementary Education. She taught second grade at Monforton, her childhood elementary school, until she reluctantly retired due to the progression of her disease. She also served as President of the Monforton School Board Foundation. Being part of this community was important to Lisa and brought her so much joy. Lisa loved the mountains, her favorite destination. She loved going camping and trail riding with Shawn. She liked to play challenging board games, which lasted for hours, sew, garden, watch birds, play with her dogs, Nita and Riley, and spend time with her book club friends. Lisa was a writer. She wrote a book on her personal life and medical journey, and frequently posted uplifting blogs, rl4b.com, that were focused on her lifelong mission to see beauty and the good in the world. Lisa believed in leading a selfless life and giving to others. Not being able to teach left a void that was filled by becoming a Stephen Minister for the next 7 years. Throughout her life, she also served as a Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, served on church committees, and went on mission trips. Lisa traveled to Washington D.C. twice to advocate for the American Heart Association and promoted Go Red Day every year. Family was important to Lisa. She loved Sunday dinners, sitting around the campfire, heartfelt conversations with her sister Kara, sharing her love for the mountains with her dad, and attending MSU games with her mom. Lisa cherished her four nephews and niece. She always made a special effort to make each of them feel loved. Lisa also treasured visiting extended family in Missouri at Christmas. Lisa loved Shawn. She was able to lead a more fulfilling life because he always thought of ways to make life easier for her. During Lisa's final months, Shawn did everything possible to ensure her comfort and fill the role as her main caregiver. Lisa Michael is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, Shawn Michael, her parents, Neal and Peggy Kelley, sister, Kara Nelson (Aaron), nephews, Arek & Elliot, and niece and namesake, Kalea Marie; sister-in-law, Laurie Burton (Richard) and nephews, Jayden & Nate. Lisa is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins, mostly located in the Midwest, as well as close friends, who she considered family. Lisa was preceded in death by her husband's parents, Dave and Beverly Michael, grandparents, Raymond & Molly Kelley and Murl & Nellie Hume; Uncle Ronald & Aunt Gabriella Kelley, and Uncle Dennis Hume. Lisa expressed an abundance of gratitude for all your love and prayers. After spending months in the hospital, she was able to finally go home, where she could once again see the mountains. Lisa's Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 8th, at 2:00 pm at Bozeman United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed, a link can be found at www.dokkennelson.com