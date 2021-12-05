Meyer, Ralph O. Dec 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ralph Oscar Meyer died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on November 23, 2021. Ralph was born in Elmhurst, Illinois to Margaret and Theodore Meyer where he spent his youth exploring open country, helping his father cook at the Bismark Hotel, and caring for his grandfather “Opa”. He moved to Moscow, Idaho to pursue his love of trees and a forestry degree at the University of Idaho. While there, he met the love of his life, Marie Van Orman. They married in Achim Germany while Ralph was stationed in Baumholder as an Army communications specialist. Upon returning to the U.S., they had their first daughter Jeannine and moved to Elk City, Idaho where Ralph began a long career with the US Forest Service. Ralph’s forestry career led them to the Nez Pierce and Palouse Forests where his daughter Anita and son David were born and raised, spending much time outdoors along the St. Joe River. Ralph and family moved to Livingston, MT where they had their fourth child, Mark. Here, Ralph worked as district ranger on the Gallatin National Forest, managing over a million acres of pristine public land in Southwestern Montana. As a forester, Ralph spent many days doing what he loved, taking long pack trips deep into the forest and starting legacy public service projects including the forest service cabin rental program, which spread nationally and is enjoyed by many across the US to this day. Ralph and family moved to West Yellowstone in 1978 where Ralph served his last 13 year term as the forest ranger for the Hebgen Lake Ranger district. With a deep concern for wildlife, Ralph helped re-established natural habitats for the largest concentration of grizzly bears in the continental U.S. He coordinated the development of community cross-country ski trails including the well-known Rendezvous Ski Trail used by Olympic Nordic Ski Team. Equally important were the many great friendships he developed as a public servant and leader within the local community who enjoyed the vast expanses of forest land he tended. Ralph retired from the US Forest Service in 1991, when he and Marie returned to northern Idaho, a part of the country they loved so dearly. They settled in the town of Post Falls, ID to pursue a simple life of gardening, wood-working, music lessons and community service. Ralph loved his job at the local Plant Mill, graciously offering advice on trees and plants with an extra dose of kindness for customers. He happily and selflessly served the community for many years through programs including Habitat for Humanity, the Calvary Lutheran Giving Garden, the Post Falls Urban Forestry Commission and leading school Arbor Day field trips. His community service provided some of his greatest joys and accomplishments next to his family. Ralph and Marie cherished their Calvary Lutheran Church congregation and developed many friendships that will endure in memory for many years. Ralph is adored by his grandchildren who he and Marie have taught so many valuable and cherished lessons including the love of nature, appreciation of music, commitment to family and respect for one’s neighbor. These values will live on in Ralph’s honor. Even in his final days, he remained humble and generous, joking at his own expense and thinking of others' comfort more than his own. His memorial service will be postponed until the new year, allowing his loving wife, Marie, to relocate closer to family. Ralph is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie, his daughters Jeannine Ryan and Anita Meyer, his sons David Meyer and Mark Meyer, and ten adoring grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to the Calvary Lutheran Church, Habitat for Humanity or Hospice of North Idaho. Memories and condolences may be left on Ralph's online memorial at www.englishfuneralchapel.com Meyer Ralph O. Meyer Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ralph Oscar Meyer Marie Van Orman Work Silviculture Economics Military Idaho Jeannine Ryan David Meyer Anita Meyer Grandchild Recommended for you