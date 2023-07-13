Gregory Daniel Meyer, 54, died unexpectedly from cardiac issues Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home in Bozeman, Montana. He grew up in Williamsville, New York, but his heart was always drawn to the grandeur and the waters of the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest. Greg was passionate about the outdoors and headed west in his early 20s to Breckenridge, Colorado to ski. In addition to Colorado, he lived in Washington and Oregon before coming to Bozeman 17 years ago, attracted by fly fishing, good snow, and the opportunity for his young boys to grow up in a small town surrounded by the mountains he loved. He was an avid cycler since high school and an accomplished sea kayaker. In recent years, he enjoyed photography with his sons. Greg's talent for illustration and enthusiasm for the outdoors translated into a successful 25 year plus career designing apparel in the outdoor industry. He worked for a number of industry leaders and traveled extensively in Europe and Asia. Greg is survived by his sons, Sage Meyer and Kai Meyer of Bozeman, Montana; his parents, Dan and Claire Meyer, of Williamsville, New York; and his siblings, Carrie (Meyer) Guzzino and Keith Meyer, along with their families. No services are planned at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Gregory Meyer Daniel Meyer
