Mennenga, Jay Warren Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jay Warren Mennenga, 78, of Urbandale, IA and Emigrant, MT, passed away after a recent diagnosis of ALS, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was visiting the Rocky Mountains in Estes Park, CO, where he loved to be. Jay was born on June 27, 1943 in Belmond, IA. He was the eldest of five children born to Alfred and Marvieu Mennenga. On January 27, 1968, Jay married Sonja Boysen in Clinton, IA. They had two daughters – Heather and Heidi. Jay was a very learned man. He graduated from Belmond High School in 1961. Following graduation, he attended Luther College (Decorah, IA) before earning his BA in Social Science from the University of Northern Iowa (UNI, Cedar Falls). He later earned a Master’s in Political Science at UNI. Jay then went on to earn his MPA in Public Administration from Drake University (Des Moines, IA). He also earned Endorsements in Gifted Education and Secondary Administration from the University of Nebraska (Kearney, NE). Jay began his career as a government teacher in Clinton, IA. During this time, he also served as a State Representative in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1973 to 1976. After he won his first election, the Des Moines Register wrote that he defeated the most powerful man in the House. Upon retiring from politics, he moved to Urbandale, IA as a high school government teacher. He later developed the secondary Talented and Gifted Program at Urbandale High School. Jay also served as a facilitator of gifted education in Des Moines and Council Bluffs, IA and Burley, ID and was director of gifted education at the Educational Service Unit in Holdredge, NE. After retiring from education, he ran a bed and breakfast in Pocatello, ID and retreats in Wapiti, WY and Roberts, MT. Jay and Sonja were avid travelers. They enjoyed being teacher-leaders for the People to People High School Student Ambassador Program, for 45 days, visiting Western Europe, Scandinavia, East and West Berlin plus the former Soviet Union. They also visited other European countries. In later years, Jay also traveled to New Zealand, Iceland, Greenland, Svalbard (Norway), and Israel. Jay liked to help those in need and volunteered with several ministries through Samaritan’s Purse. He helped with flood disasters in Rushford, MN and Cedar Falls, IA; building projects in Galena, Bethel, Togiak, and Nunapitchuk, AK; and fire disaster cleanup in Paradise, CA. He also volunteered at the Foundation for His Ministry in Baja California, Mexico. Jay was a devout Christian, a voracious reader, an adventurous hiker and mountain climber, a nature lover, and an environmental activist. He also authored seven books on the Oregon Trail; the Lewis and Clark Trail; his dog, Spud; climate change; and mountains. Jay was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his former wife, Sonja Boysen Mennenga of Urbandale, IA; daughter, Heather Mennenga (Robert) and grandson, Hunter, of Urbandale, IA; daughter, Heidi Pearson (Chris) and granddaughter, Maia, of Juneau, AK; sister, Janis Reisetter (Tom) of Cedar Falls, IA; brother, Jerry (Carol) of Iowa City, IA; sister, Jean Reisetter (Mark) of Lewiston, MN; brother, Jack (Bonnie) of Janesville, IA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org). Jay Mennenga Warren Mennenga Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jay Warren Mennenga Education University Politics Work Sonja Boysen Mennenga Ia Urbandale Heather Mennenga Cedar Falls Heidi Pearson Recommended for you