Val Antony Mencas Val Antony Mencas was born on January 7, 1976 and passed away on April 26, 2021. Val was a beautiful human, never turning down a deep conversation or a chance to be a true friend! A left hander by nature, he had a gift for baseball and carved out a pitching career for himself in high school and university. He was named after his Grandfather Tony Weih and his Father, Valdimar Mencas. They were strong, amazing men, both proceeding him in death. Val lived his younger years in San Jose, California, where he was born to Dianne and Valdimar Mencas before moving with his family to Southern Oregon in 1980. Here, he graduated from North Medford High School and went on to Oregon State University on a Baseball scholarship. He graduated in 1999 with a degree in Business and shortly after, met his wife to be, Elaine Harris. Val and Elaine married in 2005. After some time in Oregon, and after starting a family, Val and his family moved to Montana! Val started a successful business there, VME Excavating, and proceeded to raise and provide for his family in the Big Sky State. Val is survived by his wife, Elaine and their three children, Mallory, Liam, and Ryder Mencas. Along with his immediate family, Val is also survived by his Mother, Dianne Mencas, and sisters Tonya Poitevint and Lisa Koester, all residing in Southern Oregon. Val's nieces and nephews, Evan Poitevint, Ava Poitevint, Ivy Poitevint, Davis Koester and Logan Koester all reside in Southern Oregon as well and love their Uncle immensely! Val is loved and missed by many and he will always be remembered for his stoic presence, his hardworking mentality, and his fun-loving ability to laugh at the world around him. Val loved his people and his people loved him. Even though Val's time as a father was limited, he taught his children a lifetime of wisdom through his passion for work, knowledge of life and profound thinking. Val will forever be remembered and upheld in his children's legacy, and revered in our memories and stories of him, for lifetimes to come. A Celebration of Life (casual attire suggested) will be held on Saturday, May 8th, 3:00PM at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center - live streamed at https://youtu.be/rMURE6DfRX4. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.