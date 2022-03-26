Milton Menasco Milton Sidney Menasco passed away in the early morning hours on March 18, 2022, of a sudden heart attack at the age of 47. He was a well-known musician, family man, and community member and was loved by the many people whose lives he touched. Milton was born in Eugene, Oregon, and spent much of his youth between Pullman, Washington and Riverside, California. He got his first guitar at the age of 13 and taught himself to play. After bouncing around the west, he landed in Bozeman where his brother, Chris, was attending Montana State University. It wasn't long before he formed a band (Bask) and met his wife, Amanda. Music was his passion, and he spent his life playing, most recently with his wife and brother-in-law in his long-time band, Milton Menasco & the Big Fiasco. Milton's positive energy lifted the spirits of friends, family, and strangers alike. He used his voice through music not only to entertain us, but to encourage us to be kind to each other and to ourselves. He was always spreading good vibes and good times with his infectious energy, and he truly tried to live life to the fullest in every situation. Milton loved adventures and traveling, and whether it was surfing, skiing, boating, visiting family and friends, or camping, there was always music. His daughters, Eva and Nellie, were his greatest accomplishment, and he wanted to show them the whole world. He was an amazing and dedicated father and husband, and a truly unique individual. His wife, Amanda, was the love of his life, and ever since their first date 24 years ago, they have barely spent a moment apart. They were best friends and partners in everything. Milton is survived by his wife, Amanda; daughters, Eva and Nellie; siblings, Chris Menasco, and Annie (Doug) Horn; mother, Patricia Newsom; father, Michael Menasco and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends who loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held in May (details pending). Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
