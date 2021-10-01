McWilliams, Hobart Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hobart McWilliams Hobart F. McWilliams, 94, passed away quietly of natural causes at his Havre residence on Sunday, August 22, 2021. At Hobart's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Bozeman United Methodist Church. Please visit Hobart's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com. Hobart was born at home on May 13, 1927, in Dayton, OH, to Willard and Ruth (Eckenbrecht) McWilliams. He was raised in Dayton, graduating from high school there. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving for a year, and then transferred to the Merchant Marines. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, receiving his bachelor's degree in business and two master's degrees in engineering. He was a member of the Tau Beta Pi fraternity for engineering students. He remained in Dallas for several years after graduation, and married Anita Turnbull in 1964. They moved to Salt Lake City, UT, a few years later, and it was there that their two children were born. Several years later, they moved to Bozeman, and Hobart soon became a professor in the electrical engineering department at Montana State University, a position he held until he was 71 years old. At that time, he retired due to medical issues. He and Anita enjoyed several years of camping and travel until her death in 2003. In 2005, Hobart married Fairy Elizabeth Cox in Whitefish, and they made their home in Bozeman. They enjoyed hosting their many friends and family and attending the Methodist church together. Camping in nearby mountains and National Parks was also part of their life. But each fall for nineteen years, Hobart would make his special trip to Yukon Territory, and Fairy Elizabeth went along sometimes, as well. This became a ritual for Hobart, and he made some very special friends there. Hobart gained a large family when he married Fairy Elizabeth. Not only her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but also her brothers and their families. Hobart did enjoy having brothers since he didn't have any of his own. In 2019, they moved to Havre to be near Fairy Elizabeth's family, and it was there that he passed away, having been cared for lovingly by his family. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anita McWilliams; parents, Willard and Ruth McWilliams; and sister, Doris Bodenmiller. Hobart is survived by his wife, Fairy Elizabeth McWilliams of Havre; children, Mary Alice (Corey) Carlson of Cassleberry, FL, and Scott (Kristin) McWilliams of Woodbury, MN; grandson, Maxwell McWilliams; stepchildren, Karen Tuck, Kris Shaw, and Chuck, Dave, James, and Rob Cox; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hobart Mcwilliams Hobart F. Mcwilliams Ruth Mcwilliams University Education Military Christianity Anita Mcwilliams Elizabeth Cox Dayton Cremation Page Recommended for you