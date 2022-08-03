James "Pat" McReynolds James Pat McReynolds, 82, passed away July 24th, 2022, at the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman, MT. After suffering from a diagnosis of lung disease and heart failure, he passed away peacefully spending his final days surrounded by friends and family. Pat was born to James and Ann (Ryen) McReynolds on March 27th, 1940. He was the eldest of four boys and grew up on the McReynolds Ranch near Gallatin Gateway. While at the family ranch, he went to country schools through 8th grade and was a member of the first class to graduate from the new Bozeman High School. A highlight of Pat's high school career was earning the title of Light Heavy Weight Golden Glove boxer. He was sure to teach his grandchildren and great-grandchildren the fundamentals of boxing and self-defense. He liked to share childhood memories of haying with horses and the blessing of not having very many people in the area at that time. It wouldn't surprise anyone who knew him, that his passion for horses began at a young age and only grew with time. He married Sandra Savage on July 19, 1960, in Idaho Falls, ID. They had three children, Mike, Tana, and Tawni. They relocated to a ranch near Hilger, MT, in 1973 where they raised their children, worked, and bred and showed cutting horses. Pat eventually moved back to Springhill, on the Ryen place where his mother grew up, and resided there for the rest of his life. Pat was a hard-working, loving, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He spent his years earning a living by running heavy equipment with the Forest Service, ranching, selling livestock minerals, driving trucks and heavy equipment for construction companies (J&S and TMC being the most recent), and his true passion-raising horses. He raised horses his entire adulthood resulting in an exceptionally pedigreed herd. The McReynolds family is proud that the horse legacy he created will live on in hundreds of colts sold across the country and through the Equine Program at Montana State University, Bozeman. When he wasn't with his horses, Pat loved to visit with friends and family over the best percolated coffee or homemade chokecherry wine depending on the time of day. He was a good-hearted man with a fiery spirit. He has been a legendary pillar of the community and embodies so much of the soul and character that has made the Gallatin County so great. He will be sadly missed, but his spirit will live on through his children, grand-daughters, and great-grandchildren. Pat is survived by his children, Mike (Leda) of Lewistown and Tawni (Eric) Teply of Belgrade; his brother, Dan (Linda) of Gallatin Gateway; his granddaughters, Toni (Roger) Bergstrom of Joliet, Teri (Richard) Osborne of Billings, Angela (Cameron) Berger of Moore, Sarah (Chris) Aamold of Lewistown, Canyon Teply of Bozeman, and Kelly (Kyle) Chandler of Broomfield, CO; eight great-grandchildren, and nephews Matt, Morgan and Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Tana; and his brothers Tom and Ray. A memorial service to celebrate Pat's life will take place on August 13th, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at his home ranch, 7960 Springhill Community Rd. His service will be in one of his favorite places, the lower horse barn. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com