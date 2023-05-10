Dorothy "Nana" McQuiston Dorothy McQuiston, 97, died of heart failure on May 3rd, 2023. She was born to George and Julia Garcia on March 13th, 1926, in Uvalde, Texas. She married young and had two girls, Minerva and Norma. After a divorce, she moved with her family to Sidney, MT, where she and the family worked for a local beet farmer. In Sidney, she met the love of her life, Sampson McQuiston. They met at a cafe where she waitressed, and he enjoyed his daily lunches and coffee talk with Dorothy. Sam and Dorothy married on March 5th, 1949. They soon added three more children to the family, Linda, Ronald, and Maynard. In 1966 the family moved to Bozeman, where Sam worked at Owenhouse Hardware, and Dorothy continued waitressing. In later years, she quit waitressing and began babysitting. Dorothy became "Nana" or "Grandma" to countless children in the valley. She loved her family and attended many of their baseball and football games. She enjoyed thrifting, cooking, dancing, word puzzles, and watching her westerns and "shows." She loved decorating for every holiday and making her famous tortillas, rice, and tamales.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Patrick) Stanley of Arcadia, CA, Ronald (Jodie) McQuiston of Bozeman, MT, Maynard (Carol) McQuiston of Bozeman, and Minerva Garza of Radersburg, MT, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way, seven great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her spouse, Sampson McQuiston; her daughter, Norma Madan; her parents, George and Julia Garcia; and all her siblings, Jack Garcia, Josephine Gohde, George Garcia, and Lenora Gendron.
Dorothy, or "Nana" as many know her, will be celebrated on May 27th at 2 pm at Dokken Nelson Funeral Service, a reception will follow.