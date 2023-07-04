DeNiece Marie (Havel) McNew passed away peacefully in her sleep at her new home in The Springs Living, Bozeman, MT in June 2023 just a few days shy of her 80th birthday.
DeNiece was born in 1943 at the Ingleside Insane Asylum in Hastings, NE... where her parents Robert Havel and Dorothy (Reynolds) Havel were EMPLOYED. After Robert returned from World War II in 1945, the family moved to Omaha, NE and DeNiece spent her summers at the family farm in Red Cloud, NE riding horses, fishing, and creating lifelong memories with her pack of cousins Allen, Boyd, Mick, and Linda and her little sister O'Dette.
Life eventually put her in Denver, CO where she graduated high school and went on to attend Colorado State University. She had a chance encounter there with a handsome young man driving a mustang who offered her a ride, and her heart swooned. After a short but intense courtship, she married the love of her life, Ronald Warren McNew. From there they moved to Indiana where Ron started his PhD program and DeNiece completed her undergraduate degree in home economics (an ironic fact, given her disdain for all things cooking). In the summer of love 1967, they welcomed their one and only child Kevin Patrick. She decided it was about time to curb Ron's golfing addiction so he could earn his PhD. In 1970, they settled in rural Oklahoma, proud owners of a small farmstead outside of Perkins. She loved her horses, chickens, beloved fox terriers, and time with her parents but left the wheat, cattle and hay to Ron and Kevin. In her mid-30s, DeNiece reinvented herself once again, earning a nursing degree. She worked in Stillwater, OK as a surgery nurse and in the office of Dr Gene Smith, a friend to this day.
Once the nest was empty, Ron and DeNiece embarked on a new adventure moving to Fayetteville, AR DeNiece continued to enjoy nursing, making new friends and creating beautiful quilts by the dozen.
She and Ron eventually realized after many trips to Bozeman, MT they were never getting their only son and family out of the mountains. So she proceeded to begrudgingly amass an impressive coat and sock collection, and moved to Bozeman where she and Ron immersed themselves in their new town. She spent her days making new friends, spending time with her family, volunteering at the Museum of the Rockies, marching in rallies, and attending lectures and classes.
DeNiece packed a whole lot of spunk and determination into her nearly 80 year life. The fiery redhead showed her 3 granddaughters how to be a modern woman, and loved laughing and sports with her two grandsons. She is survived by her loving son Kevin and daughter in-law Suzy, 5 grandkids: Ashley, Leeannah, Doyle, Haven and Kane, a slew of life long friends and numerous Bozeman friends who were like family.
As a life-long learner and voracious reader, the family is establishing the DeNiece McNew Library Collection in partnership with The Springs library. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of thoughtful, mind expanding, large print books (but please no Danielle Steele).
See you on the other side, we love you. DeNiece McNew Marie McNew
