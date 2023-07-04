DeNiece MarieMcNew
DeNiece Marie (Havel) McNew passed away peacefully in her sleep at her new home in The Springs Living, Bozeman, MT in June 2023 just a few days shy of her 80th birthday.

DeNiece was born in 1943 at the Ingleside Insane Asylum in Hastings, NE... where her parents Robert Havel and Dorothy (Reynolds) Havel were EMPLOYED. After Robert returned from World War II in 1945, the family moved to Omaha, NE and DeNiece spent her summers at the family farm in Red Cloud, NE riding horses, fishing, and creating lifelong memories with her pack of cousins Allen, Boyd, Mick, and Linda and her little sister O'Dette.

Life eventually put her in Denver, CO where she graduated high school and went on to attend Colorado State University. She had a chance encounter there with a handsome young man driving a mustang who offered her a ride, and her heart swooned. After a short but intense courtship, she married the love of her life, Ronald Warren McNew. From there they moved to Indiana where Ron started his PhD program and DeNiece completed her undergraduate degree in home economics (an ironic fact, given her disdain for all things cooking). In the summer of love 1967, they welcomed their one and only child Kevin Patrick. She decided it was about time to curb Ron's golfing addiction so he could earn his PhD. In 1970, they settled in rural Oklahoma, proud owners of a small farmstead outside of Perkins. She loved her horses, chickens, beloved fox terriers, and time with her parents but left the wheat, cattle and hay to Ron and Kevin. In her mid-30s, DeNiece reinvented herself once again, earning a nursing degree. She worked in Stillwater, OK as a surgery nurse and in the office of Dr Gene Smith, a friend to this day.


