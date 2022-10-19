Michael John McNally Michael John McNally, 58, of Bozeman, MT, passed away on October 16, 2022, after a very short battle with pancreatic cancer. Michael was born in Detroit, MI, on August 26, 1964, and grew up in the Detroit area. After graduating from St. Clement High School, he was proudly employed in the food service business there. In 2009, he moved to Bozeman to be closer to his sister and other family. He worked at Perkins and Smith's and was most recently employed as a merchandising associate in the pet department at T.J. Maxx. He was incredibly proud and happy with his work at T.J. Maxx. His coworkers will miss his friendly smile and dependability. Michael loved baseball, especially the Detroit Tigers. After moving to Bozeman, he became a loyal fan of the American Legion Baseball teams and attended as many games as possible. Always up for a BBQ, Michael loved traditions and was a big fan of travel (especially back home to Michigan). Michael was the most honest and loyal soul you could ever hope to meet. His warm, contagious smile filled every room he entered, and his presence will be so deeply missed. Michael is survived by his sister, Lydia (Jeff) Trom; nieces, Scout and Terra; nephew, Felix; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Madeline McNally, and his dear cousins, Estelle and Steve. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Michael's honor be made to REACH, Inc., 322 Gallatin Park Drive, Bozeman, MT 59715; https://www.reachinc.org/. Visitation will be held at Wasik Funeral Home in Warren, MI, October 21, 2022. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI, on October 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Bozeman. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
