Robert Norman McLeod, 87, of Bozeman, MT passed away surrounded by family on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Robert (aka Bob) touched the lives of many and was known by endearing nicknames, including "Governor," "Coach," and "Boom." He was affectionately referred to by his grandchildren as "Dad-Bob."

Bob was born on November 25, 1935, in Belt, MT to Albert and Norma (Nelson) McLeod. He attended Fairfield High School, where he went to Boys State his senior year and was elected governor. He was also selected to play in the Montana East-West Shrine game. Bob then went on to attend Western Montana College in Dillon on academic and athletic scholarships, where he played baseball, basketball and football, and was known as "Big Bad Bullet Bob."


