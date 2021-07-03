Bruce R. McLeod, 82, of Bozeman and Wilsall, Montana passed away in Bothell, Washington on June 25, 2021. He was born January 17, 1939, in Greeley, CO, the son of Royal and Alma (McMillen) McLeod. Most of Bruce's life was simultaneously spent as a Professor of Electrical Engineering at Montana State University and the owner of the Spear Lazy U cattle ranch. At MSU, he was recognized for the excellence of his research with the Wiley Award for Meritorious Research and his passion for teaching via the MSU President's Distinguished Teaching Award. He left a lasting imprint on the organization, serving as Department Chair of Electrical Engineering where he launched a new degree in Computer Engineering and later as Dean of Graduate Studies where he helped create a graduate degree program for distance education that spans the U.S. While wearing his cowboy hat, his favorite places were on the back of a horse or beside a trout stream. On the rare occasions he wasn’t working at the jobs he loved, he relaxed watching the waters of Dabob Bay at the family cabin in Washington. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Robert and Diane McLeod of Boulder, CO.; grandson, Connor McLeod of Boulder, CO.; his daughter and son-in-law, Cam and Donny Harrel of Brier, WA.; grandson and granddaughter, Easton and Brooklyn Harrel of Brier, WA.; and sister Nancy Smith of Belle Fourche, SD. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy H. McLeod. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held in July at Dabob Bay. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Bozeman Library Foundation, 626 E. Main, Bozeman, MT 59715. Bruce McLeod R McLeod
