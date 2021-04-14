Virginia Bea McLaughlin Virginia Bea McLaughlin passed away Monday morning, April 12, 2021, at Spring Creek Inn. Bea was born in Moundville, Missouri, on December 21, 1923 to Austin S. Brown and Addie Mabel Gillispie Brown. She was 97 years young. Bea was 6 years old when her father, who was a Civil War Veteran, passed away. At the age of 13 she and her mother moved to Bozeman, to join other family members. She graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1941. Bea married the love of her life, Leo McLaughlin, on June 3, 1940. Their union produced three sons, Tom, Jim, and Jerry. Bea was a stay-a-home mom until she went to work as a cashier at J.C. Penney Company in January 1961. She worked there until she retired in March 1977. Bea was always a busy crafter. She loved sewing, ceramics, crocheting, glass etching and loved working in her flower beds and mowing her yard. All of us were blessed with ceramics painted especially for us and afghans that she crocheted for us. Bea was kind-hearted and always there to help with anything needed. Bea was an avid bowler and was proud to be elected to the Gallatin Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Bea is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Owen "Shorty", Shelby and Gerald Brown; sisters, Ellen Freeland, and Nita Brusso and her husband, Leo McLaughlin. She is survived by sons, Tom (Fran) of Bozeman, Jim (Melody) of Great Falls, and Jerry (Mary) of Butte; grandson, Doug (Julie) McLaughlin of Bozeman; granddaughters, Mira Williams of Belgrade, Stephanie (Brian) Boot of Seeley Lake and Kim McLaughlin; step-grandson, Mike (Melissa) Devine; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 15, at 2 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
