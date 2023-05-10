Mary & Jerry McLaughlin

Mary: (May 1948 - December 2022)

Jerry: (August 1948 - February 2023)

A Celebration of Life for Mary Jane (Rhone/Devine) McLaughlin (May 1948 - December 2022) and Jerry Lynn McLaughlin (August 1948 - February 2023) will be held on Saturday, June 10th at 2 PM at the Abundant Life Fellowship Church at 630 West Iron Street, Butte, Montana 59701, followed by a motorcycle procession to the cemetery for a wreath laying and prayer and then back to the church for a potluck dinner.


