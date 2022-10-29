A Memorial Mass for Peter Joseph “Joe” McKethen will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton, WY. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Kinnear, WY. Joe was born on June 20, 1927, son of William K. and Elizabeth (McGuire) McKethen in Craig, Colorado. He graduated from Thermopolis High School and then preceded on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Montana State University. Mr. McKethen honorably served in the United States Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine during World War II. On December 22, 1947, Joe married Mona Zoe “Sammie” Davies in Thermopolis, Wyoming. Joe spent his career as a teacher as well as coaching many kids in numerous sports throughout the years. He and Sammie moved to Riverton in 2002. Joe enjoyed woodworking and golfing. Survivors include his loving wife of 74 years, Sammie McKethen of Riverton, WY: son, William J. McKethen and his wife Dede of Missoula, MT; daughters Kari Griebel and her husband Darwin of Kinnear, WY; Connie Taylor and her husband Kenny of Miles City, MT, and Joni Parks of Thermopolis, WY; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 5 great, great grandchildren. Joe McKethen was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, John McKethen, two sisters; Joanie Ozbrin and Rosella Drips; and grandson, Marc Griebel. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to St. Margaret’s School “Angel Fund” 220 N. 7thStreet E., Riverton, WY, 82501 Joe Mckethen Mckethen
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.