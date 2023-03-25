Sheron McIlhattan On March 19th, 2023 at age 78, Sheron Ridgway McIlhattan (Sherry) passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. She suffered an 8-year battle with cancer and is now in paradise. Sherry was born to Charles and Doris Ridgway on May 15, 1944 near Sheridan, WY. Her family moved to a ranch near Belfry, MT before she turned six years old. Many happy years were spent exploring the nearly 30,000-acre ranch in cattle drives and on horseback. In the 1960's, the family moved to a ranch near Livingston, MT where she graduated from high school with honors and enrolled in MSU and graduated with a Bachelor's in Business with an Accounting emphasis. Sherry joined her beloved Chi Omega sorority and gained many lifelong friends during her time on campus. Sherry married Craig Zakovi and had two children: daughter Tamar (1971) and Jacob (1974). Sheron worked at MSU in the Financial Services Department starting as a part time accounting clerk and eventually was promoted to Controller. She had much satisfaction working with colleagues in University Administration and the Montana State Treasurer's Office in Helena. Many of the buildings you see on the MSU campus she helped oversee. She retired from MSU after 30 years. Sherry and Craig divorced in 1990. In 1991 she became acquainted with her soon to be sweetheart, Robert McIlhattan (Bob) at Willies Country Dance Hall. They realized they had much in common and began a lasting relationship. They were married in Bozeman in March of 1993. Bob and Sherry built their dream home together with clear views of the Bridgers and surrounding mountains. They enjoyed many wonderful adventures over their 30 years of marriage. A favorite memory that stands out to Bob was the time they helped round up and sort cattle on horseback one cold winter with the Hougland's on Green Mountain. She absolutely loved to ride her horse Sparky. They had a good time traveling, raising quarter horses, dancing, riding, and attending Bobcat games and rodeos. Sherry is survived by her sweetheart, Bob McIlhattan; daughter Tamar (Bill) Patchett and her grandchildren: Jonah (Lexy) Patchett, Jenna Patchett and Mason Patchett; son Jake (Jaydee) Zakovi; sister Sue (Rod) Beland and their sons Mark Beland and Mikeal Beland; her brother Jim Ridgway and his children Jessica (Nathan) Perius and Sara Ridgway. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson, 113 S. Willson Ave in Bozeman. A reception will follow. If anyone wishes to honor Sherry with a donation they can be made to the MSU Rodeo Fund online at: Montana.edu/rodeo, or by texting SupportMSURodeo to 76278, or call Krista Gibeau at the MSU Rodeo Office at 406-994-2403. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com