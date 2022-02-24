Margo Ann (Montgomery) McGinness, 75, most recently of Fort Mill, SC, but just as importantly of Bozeman, MT, and Worthington, OH, passed away at home February 15, 2022. She is survived by many family members, friends and every single cashier who interacted with her at Costco. Many loved ones are noted here, but this will be way too long if we list everyone who loved Margo. So, just like acceptance speeches at the Emmy’s, please don’t be upset if your name does not appear. Here we go. Her adoring husband, Bill McGinness. Her ex-husband, Jeff Iannarino, and their three sons Steven, Gary, and Daniel Iannarino. Steven’s partner, Michelle; Gary’s wife, Kim; and Daniel’s betrothed, Heidi. Her six granddaughters: Naomi Iannarino; Carly Burress, and her husband, Ben (who is obviously not a granddaughter but it’s so hard to figure out where to put everyone); Payton Iannarino; Lucy Iannarino; Mary Iannarino; and Grace Iannarino. Her three grandsons: Nick, Jack and Jared Iannarino. Her great-granddaughter, Elva Filkins. Her brother, Steve Montgomery, his wife, Jan, and their children, Scott Montgomery, Robyn Sharps, and Tracey Beach. Her beloved bestie, Dee Carter, and Dee’s husband, Roger. Her other beloved bestie, Mary Minister. Her dogs, who everyone agrees bark way too much but sure are pretty, Catie and Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Ruth Montgomery and her brother, Colin. Though those who knew and loved her would say they did not get enough time with her, Margo lived a full and blessed life. Born in Jacksonville, FL, and raised in coal mining towns, she attended Worthington High School in Ohio. She raised three fine men and her love for them is evident in the love they have for their own families. She was active in St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman, MT, where, despite her fear of heights, she became an avid skier. Her work on earth – which focused on making people feel their best and encouraging them to do their best … and loving them beyond reason when they failed at both – continues in the Kingdom of God. For 75 years, we had a fighter on our side. The only difference is that fighter is now adorned with the loveliest of wings. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 19, 2022, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Worthington, OH. A memorial service will be scheduled in the summer of 2022, in Bozeman, MT. Margo McGinness Ann McGinness
