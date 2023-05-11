John Joseph McEneaney
John Joseph McEneaney, 69, died May 9, 2023 at home in Philipsburg, Mont. after a years-long fight with cancer.

John was born September 1, 1953 in Wolf Point, Mont., the second of four children born to James and Mary (Greufe) McEneaney. He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School, where his mischievous spirit frequently landed him on the wrong side of the school's nuns but helped him form lifelong friendships. He graduated from Wolf Point High School, class of 1971, and is best remembered by some locals for streaking the town's rodeo on a $50 bet.

He attended the University of Montana and Montana State University over nearly a decade, taking breaks to work and save tuition money, eventually graduating from MSU with a degree in Agricultural Business. He later joined the Army Reserve and then received a teaching certificate and taught at Lodge Grass High School for 12 years before moving on to own and manage his growing number of rental properties.


