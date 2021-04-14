Papa's Obituary On April 9th, 2021, William Bruce McDonald, a loving husband, son, father, and grandfather, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving wife and closest family. Bruce was born in Long Beach, California on June 22nd, 1949. Bruce, along with his older brother Dan, were raised in Bellflower, California by their parents Mac and Bootsie. After graduating from high school, Bruce made his way to Montana to join his brother for a new adventure. Once there, he landed a job with Danhof Chevrolet. After working there for a few years, he spent the next 32 working for Midwest Industries. In the summer of 1981, he met the love his life Kimberly. They were married November 13th, 1982. He gracefully embraced the role and was a wonderful stepdad to Kimberly's two daughters, Tara and Wendi. During their 39 years of marriage, Kim and Bruce had countless adventures together. Most notable would be their year of living in Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by a year of living in Belize where Bruce worked as a scuba diving instructor with his best friend Frank Bounting. Eventually, they moved and settled (for a while) in Bozeman, Montana in anticipation of the birth of their granddaughter. Then in 2008, they followed their family and settled for the last time in Springfield, Oregon where he worked for Delta Kits, where he made lasting friendships and ultimately retired in the fall of 2020. Bruce was a devoted grandfather in every sense of the word. He spent every spring, summer and fall at the ball field watching his granddaughters play softball. He wore bumps and bruises from being a stand-in, backyard catcher, and never missed a practice or game. Bruce and his family enjoyed many memories together including a cruise to Mexico, vacation to Hawaii, and countless road trips to softball tournaments, trips to Disneyland, and spending Sunday nights hosting family dinners and watching football and NASCAR. Bruce and Kim were college basketball fanatics and even travelled to Vegas to watch the Women's Pac-12 tournament several times. Bruce is survived by his wife Kimberly, his two stepdaughters, Tara and Wendi, five grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, plant something in your yard in Bruce's honor and loving memory. McDonald William Bruce McDonald
