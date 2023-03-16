Sylvia Dunbar McCormick Sylvia Dunbar McCormick, 87, passed away to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 14, 2023 at home with family. Eden Health Hospice staff provided kind, compassionate care for the last month of her life. Sylvia was born in Three Forks, Montana, on February 7, 1936 to Gayle (Roberts) and Russell Dunbar. She had one brother, Garrell Dunbar. She attended much of her school years in Three Forks and graduated from high school in 1954. She attended Western Montana College for a short time until her marriage to Rodger McCormick on November 12, 1954. During Rodger's senior year at Western their first child, Janet, was born on June 18, 1956. They moved to Gardiner for two years during which their second child, Craig, was born on November 27, 1957. After moving to Bozeman in August 1959, their third child, Bruce, was born on October 30, 1959. Sylvia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be remembered for her Christian commitment, her kindness and her appreciation for a home and being a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and, yes, even cleaning! During her years in Bozeman, she worked at MSU as a statistics clerk, medical transcriptionist, and secretary. She spent 20 years working as a bookkeeper for counselors, John and Susan Platt. She belonged to a bridge group for over 40 years. Her hobbies were needlework, gardening and volunteering at her church and for Love, Inc. and at the Bozeman Senior Center. She and Rodger shared in Bible studies, church nursery and marriage ministry. She had a great affection for animals, especially dogs, and at one time volunteered at the Human Society. Sylvia was preceded in death by the love of her life, Rodger; her parents; and her loving grandparents, Lilian and Percy Roberts. She is survived by three children, Jan, Craig (Lesia), and Bruce (Terri); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two dear nieces, Linda (Ray) and Melissa (P.J.); and nephew, John (Amber). She left the gift of love and kindness to family and friends. An informal Memorial Service will be held at the Bozeman Senior Center, 807 Tracy Ave, on Saturday, March 25, at 1:00 P.M., with cookies and coffee and shared memories. Cremation will have taken place and there will be a family Graveside Service at the Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.