Our mom, Camille Chere McClintock aka Camille Chere Coggins; depending on how she felt about her husband at the time determined what name she would respond to, passed away suddenly at the young age of 48. Camille was born on Sept. 19, 1972 in Wenatchee, Washington and is the eldest daughter of Larry Hepfer of Oroville, WA and Doni Saville of Burlington, WA . She was known as momma Cami by most, but her memory will be carried on by her three children Breanna, Kyle, and Allysa, her companion Mr. Wiggles, as well as her three grandchildren Rhoni, Raiden, and Ariah who she loved more than anything else in this world. Mom used to tell us she felt her main purpose in life was to bear, and raise at least 20 children. But we all knew that she was equally as satisfied with the 3 she was blessed with. Mom was a warrior; the strongest woman we had the pleasure to ever have known. Although she is no longer physically present, she has instilled a part of her in each one of us that we will carry out through many generations. Her beliefs became our core foundation as a family, and have guided us through some of our darkest moments. This is not a goodbye mom, but an until we meet again. We love and miss you dearly. A Celebration of Life service will be held on July, 13 2021 at Deception Pass in Washington State. Camille McClintock Chere McClintock
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.