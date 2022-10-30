Anna (Marti) McClellan, 93, of Belgrade, MT passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022. Anna was born April 20, 1929, to Frank and Carmen Marti and raised in Tracy, CA. She attended Jefferson School and Tracy High where she met and married the love of her life Haynes McClellan on November 16, 1947. The Marti/McClellan family farmed the Tracy area for many years. In addition, Anna worked as an Interior Designer and owned and operated The Daisy Dress Shop until 1977. In 1978 Haynes and Anna moved to Ennis, MT where she owned and operated The Family Store. Upon retiring Anna became an extremely talented potter and continued crafting and designing pottery throughout the remainder of her life. Anna is survived by her daughters Karen Snedeker (Bob), Debbie Grubbs (Jim), son Jeff McClellan (Liz), six grandchildren, ten great-grand children, and three great-great-grandchildren. Anna is preceded in death by her husband Haynes McClellan and grandson Tony Weitz. Anna left a legacy of kindness and will forever be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2 to 4 pm at Sportsman's Lodge in Ennis, MT. Condolences & Memories may be sent to the family at www.dahlcares.com. Anna McClellan Julia McClellan
