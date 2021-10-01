Support Local Journalism


Robert P. McCarthy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Anaconda. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services at the church. A luncheon will follow the services in the parish hall. A complete obituary is published at https://www.facebook.com/groups/UniquelyAnaconda and is also available at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

