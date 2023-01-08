Our beloved Father, Grandfather and Favorite Uncle, age 92, passed away at his home in Bozeman, MT on December 18, 2022. Jim was born the eldest of seven children on January 23,1930 in Gary, IN to James and Gracie McCall. He grew up in Gary on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan. When he was 16 years old he and his family moved to Provo, UT. Jim followed in his Father's footsteps and soon began working a 33 year career with US Steel. He was a proud, hardworking, hard drinking, Irish, union working man. In 1951 his life was interrupted when he was inducted into the United States Army. He spent two years in Korea serving as a Tank Commander with the Thunderbird 45th Infantry Division. He was proud of his service to his country and later attended many reunions of his Infantry Division. After he was released from his military service he continued pursuing his education, attending Carrol College and the University of Utah where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in History and Psychology. During this time, he continued working for US Steel, Provo Works until he was transferred to US Steel, Gary, IN Works in 1961 working as a Supervisor in the 160/210 Inch Plate Mill. But before he returned to Gary, IN he finally convinced the love of his life, Ramona Holmes (widowed) to marry him and join him in his move East. Ramona brought with her two sons, David & Hal. He adored 'his boys' and they continued to be at his side throughout his life. His marriage was soon blessed with a daughter, Sydney. They all enjoyed their life together on the shores of Lake Michigan. Later in life, Jim discovered he had another daughter, Christine, who he finally met and formed a loving bond. Jim had a unique ability to form loving and lasting relationships with all members of his family and with many friends. He was a man of strong opinions and was unafraid to share them. He had an offbeat sense of humor. If he met a stranger on the street he would take the time to stop and chat, always with a joke and a laugh no matter what, always with the ability to listen with understanding and with bizarre compassion. If he cared about you, you knew it, he cared about a lot of people. For this reason, he became the extended family's favorite Grandpa and Uncle. Often entertaining family visits and many phone calls, texts and messaging with his humor and advice. Never taking life too serious. That's just who he was. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. Jim is survived by his daughters, Sydney Rapport (Al), Melbourne, FL & Christine Salmi, Crown Point, IN; his son Harold Holmes (Barbara), their sons Taylor & Nicholas, Bozeman, MT; his Daughter in law, Carol Holmes (David), their children Andrew, Mellisa & Ryan, Kent, WA; his brother John McCall, SLC, UT; his sisters Joan Dill (Tom), NJ & Kathy Schiff (Michael), Reston, VA; Sister in law, Cynthia McCall (Robert), Rowayton, CT. Coming from a large Irish, Catholic family Jim has many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren, all of whom are blessed by knowing him. Memorials can be made in his name to Bozeman's HRDC, caring for all members of our community. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. James McCall, Jr. Gibbons McCall, Jr.