Pamela Elaine Maxwell, 72, a Montana native and Bozeman resident, passed from this life on May 2nd, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.
Pam was born in Lewistown, Montana and grew up in Harlowton. Some of her fondest memories were on the ranch the family lived on just outside of town. Living on the ranch and having to be creative for entertainment sparked her artistic talents and imagination.
She spent thirty years as a CNA. When she wasn't out in the workforce, she was raising her wonderful children. She made the best chocolate chip cookies which were always a hit and made the house smell amazing!
She was the family seamstress, often mending clothes, making dolls, and other crafts. She found her passion in painting landscapes, creating intricate beaded designs, and leatherwork. These art forms re-ignited her connection to her Indigenous roots.
Pam was an adventurous spirit. She was very spiritual and often spoke of life beyond this one. She believed in the power of positive thinking and listening to her intuition and guides to lead the way. She collected angels. She loved her fur baby angels, Charlie and Tigger, especially.
One of her favorite songs and life motto was "Don't Worry, Be Happy".
Pam was preceded in death by: her mother, Dorothy Maxine Campbell; her father, Ted R Doney; brother Waide L Doney; and younger sister, Dorothy A Frost.
She is survived by: her sister, Linda K Hoell; her children, Julie A Wood, Carrie A Stoner, Kevin B Wood (Teresa Wood), and Beau K Black; her grandchildren, Darrianne Diakos, Bill McKelvey, Caiden Wood, Avery Wood, Bella Wood, Gaige Wood, Ashlee Hizey, and Selina Hizey; best friends Amanda Thornahlen, and Vicki Brady; and many more beloved friends and family members. Maxwell Pamela Elaine Maxwell
