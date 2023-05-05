Pamela ElaineMaxwell
Buy Now

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Pamela Elaine Maxwell, 72, a Montana native and Bozeman resident, passed from this life on May 2nd, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.

Pam was born in Lewistown, Montana and grew up in Harlowton. Some of her fondest memories were on the ranch the family lived on just outside of town. Living on the ranch and having to be creative for entertainment sparked her artistic talents and imagination.

She spent thirty years as a CNA. When she wasn't out in the workforce, she was raising her wonderful children. She made the best chocolate chip cookies which were always a hit and made the house smell amazing!


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you