October 17, 1958 - March 28, 2023

Thomas was born October 17, 1958, in Butte Montana. He entered the Kingdom of Heaven peacefully but unexpectedly on March 28, 2023, in Woodinville, WA from heart related complications. We weren't ready to lose Thomas but know that he is in a much better place. He was a young 64 years old.

Thomas spent his youth in Great Falls, Montana. He also spent many summers in Twin Bridges with his uncles and aunts where he loved fishing, riding motorcycles, helping in the hay fields, and seeking out ample adventure with his cousins. In 1977 he graduated from Great Falls High then continued his education at Butte Tech before graduating from Montana State with a degree in mechanical engineering technology.


