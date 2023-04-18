Thomas was born October 17, 1958, in Butte Montana. He entered the Kingdom of Heaven peacefully but unexpectedly on March 28, 2023, in Woodinville, WA from heart related complications. We weren't ready to lose Thomas but know that he is in a much better place. He was a young 64 years old.
Thomas spent his youth in Great Falls, Montana. He also spent many summers in Twin Bridges with his uncles and aunts where he loved fishing, riding motorcycles, helping in the hay fields, and seeking out ample adventure with his cousins. In 1977 he graduated from Great Falls High then continued his education at Butte Tech before graduating from Montana State with a degree in mechanical engineering technology.
Thomas married Yvonne Howard in 2003 in Maui, Hawaii. They were soulmates from the beginning and affectionately teased each other to no end. Yvonne provided Thomas with nieces and nephews who knew him as "Uncle Buck."
Thomas spent most of his career working for the Boeing Company in the Seattle, WA area. He loved his work and rose to become a level six Senior Principal Project Engineer. Through his work at Boeing he lived in places such as; Russia, Italy, Belgium, and in later years with Yvonne in Alice Springs, in the outback of Australia, and Hawaii. Despite his world travels, he always considered Montana his home above all others.
He was an avid adventurer. Some of his exploits included scuba & sky diving, water and snow skiing, bungee jumping, and bike racing. He was also gifted with the "knack" - he could take apart and fix almost anything he put his mind to.
Many of his friends and family have noted how helpful and generous he was with his time. If you needed assistance with a project or advice, he was there for you.
Thomas is survived by his wife Yvonne of Woodinville, WA; brother John Mast (Fiancé Dana Cameron) of Nampa, Idaho; mother-in-law Noreen Howard of Salem, OR; brother-in-law Tom Howard (Lisa) of Keizer, OR; brother-in-law Bruce Howard (Karen) of Gresham, OR; Aunt Elaine Boken of Sheridan, MT; Cousin Michelle (Jim) VanDyke Sheridan, MT; Cousin Sandra Hill (Ron) of Chalis ID; Cousin Dennis Naranche of San Rafael, CA; Cousin Alexandra (Tom) Bobo of Boise, ID; Cousin Kathleen Wilson of Denver, Colorado; Cousin Jamie Van Dyke of Bozeman, Montana and nieces and nephews Kaitlin, Trevor, Samantha, Rachel, and Drake. Thomas was predeceased by his parents, John (Jack) Martilo Mast & Angela Bokun Mast.
Thomas was loved and we will miss him dearly. A service will be held on May 20 at 3:00 at Advent Anglican, 17110 140th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA 98072. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Willows Lodge, 14580 NE 145th St, Woodinville, WA 98072.
Contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to Nine Pipes Museum of Early Montana. NinepipesMuseum.org
Please visit bartonfuneral.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Thomas.
"See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared." Exodus 23:20
