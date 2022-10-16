Mary Ann Dickey was born in Bozeman, Montana, on Oct. 19, 1929, to Glen and Ann Crane of Chestnut.
Mary Ann lived among extended family in the community of Chestnut until 1943 when they moved to West Koch in Bozeman across from Cooper Park.
At Gallatin High, Mary Ann was on the rifle team and in Honor Society. After high school, Mary Ann studied home economics at MSU. While at MSU, Mary Ann met and married fellow student camera enthusiast Dave Dickey. Both graduated from MSU.
Dave continued to work in soils at MSU and Mary Ann became the homemaker at the family home they built together north of Bozeman.
The couple lived happily in that house until 1959 and three children were born to that union: Dave of Kalispell, Carol of Bozeman, Robert of Bozeman.
From an early age, family was the most important thing to Mary Ann. Many happy weekends were spent at Rainbow Point with the entire clan in one little tent village.
Mary Ann was always proud that she was able to be a good wife to Dave, whom she dearly missed upon his passing in 2008. Go to Dad’s rescue now, he no doubt needs a hug.
