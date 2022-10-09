Kimberly Jane Hossack Martinson April 15, 1954 to October 4th, 2022 Kim Martinson was a lifelong learner, a teacher and a leader. One of her favorite sayings was “practice your purpose.” Kim spent a lifetime embodying that statement. Kim’s life was centered on relationships. Whether raising her children, teaming with her husband, nurturing a struggling student, or connecting with a fellow teacher, Kim always led with love and compassion. Born in Ennis, Montana, in 1954 and raised in Harrison, Adelaide, Missoula, Laramie, Billings and Bozeman, she was a Western woman through and through. Growing up in rural Montana and Wyoming shaped Kim greatly: her love for downhill skiing with friends and family on a powder day and the obligatory beer afterward; her passion for the outdoors, hiking in the mountains, trips to the Montana cabin that she helped build, and the RV trailer that she purchased in retirement. She jumped into bike riding and loved accumulating miles on Minnesota trails and road trips with the family to points yet to be discovered. Kim knew early on that she wanted to be involved in education. She thought of herself as a servant to the public as a teacher and administrator. Her dedication to lifelong learning started early; there's family lore of her brother having to yell at her to quit reading the encyclopedia, come downstairs and open Christmas presents. She spent almost three decades at Apple Valley and Eastview High Schools working to serve the community of learners through her vision of a better future. Even in retirement she didn’t stop her endeavors of being a servant and learner; she volunteered countless hours at Braver Angels so she could keep on making the world a better place. Kim had a relentless pursuit to help people be better at what they were doing, just ask one of the students or teachers or friends she supported along the way. She didn’t just lead in her career, she led in her personal life as well. She stepped into the matriarch position in her family without a sideways glance. She kept her connections with her mother, sister and brother strong, even though they lived a thousand miles away in Montana by having Kurt, her husband, drive her family and dog out there, at least two times a year. She always made the effort. Her life with her husband Kurt was always filled with love and loyalty. Bozeman, Salt Lake City, Whitefish, Coeur d’Alene and then 16(!) different places in the Minneapolis greater area. Kim fueled Kurt to keep building “just one more house” so they could live closer to her school (they built 4). They didn’t do things the easy way, that’s for sure, but they always made it work through effort and intention. She will be missed immensely by Kurt as they have been best friends for almost 50 years. Aged 68, Kim died peacefully in her home on October 4th, due to brain cancer. She was preceded in death by her mother Eva Corrine Hoffart, father George Hossack and stepfather Leo Hoffart. She is survived by her loving husband Kurt of 46 years of marriage; brother Lance Hossack and sister-in-law Dominique Blokker; sister Hillary Hossack and her three children Chelsea, Madison and Otter; sister-in-law Kris Nystrom and two children Jesse and Alyssa; daughter Kaja Martinson Hawes and daughter-in-law Betsy Martinson Hawes and their two children Ezra and Finley; and her son Lars Martinson and daughter-in-law Kinsey Martinson; and many, many friends. Kim sends her love and gratitude to her dedicated husband who was the best co-pilot she could have asked for, to her children and grandchildren who were her pride and joy, and to her community of friends who supported her through the very end with love, food and laughter. Kim’s legacy will live on through the kindness and compassion you spread throughout the world. In lieu of sending flowers, please send donations in memory of Kim to the Minnesota Food Shelf or Clean Water Action. “The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it.” Kimberly Martinson Jane Martinson