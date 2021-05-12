Pierre Martineau, Sr. On May 3, 2021, our beloved father, husband, and friend Pierre Martineau Sr. went to that Great Baseball Diamond in the sky. Son of Pierre and Lenore, he was born July 5, 1935 in Memphis, TN. The family moved to the Chicago area where he grew up playing baseball, hockey and going to Cub games. He also met his one and only, his true love Jane. They were married and inseparable for 64 beautiful years. No two people could have possibly cared for or loved each other more. From 1958 to 1969, Pierre worked in Yellowstone. He started on the garbage trucks and then became the head Bell Captain at Old Faithful Inn. There, he made many lifelong friends and left a legend. In the winters, he Bell Cap'd at the Riviera and Canyon Hotels in Palm Springs, CA. He met numerous Sporting Greats and Movie Stars. Later, he started his own business, "Sport Center", which he ran successfully in Palm Springs for many years. In the mid 1980's, Pierre and Jane moved to West Yellowstone, MT forever. Pierre was best known for managing the Econo-Mart where people would stop by year after year "Just to see Pierre." He Loved to play softball. On weekends, he would load up the family and play in tournaments all around Southern California. He also enjoyed golf, watching bad westerns, and was never ever without a book or two going. He was a lifelong sports fan. He bled Dodger Blue, Trojan Maroon and Lakers Gold. When Pierre retired, who knew the best was yet to come. He epitomized what it means to serve your community and try to help others. He was first to volunteer, and first to the meeting. Some of his proudest accomplishments were helping restart the W.Y. Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, coaching little league and Jr. High Basketball, member of WYED, HRDC, City Councilman, Mayor of West Yellowstone, Gallatin County Commissioner, and taking tickets at High School ball games. Pierre was a gentleman in the truest sense; honest, gracious, humble, genuine, and sincere. His quick wit and sense of humor were always on display. He was a leader and a team-builder. He made people feel like they matter, and he made those around him better. Above all, he was a family man who dearly treasured his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. It is hard to know whether to cry or stand up and cheer for a life well lived. We will love you forever and miss you fiercely. There are tears in our eyes, our hearts are broken, we have to let you go now. We love you so much Dad. Survived by Wife Jane, Son Pierre Jr., Daughter Susan Liszka, Grandchildren Wendi Liszka, Nick (Jade) Liszka, Kevin Liszka, Great Grandchildren Bentley, Briar, Archie. Preceded by Father Pierre, Mother Lenore, Sister Jackie Herzog, Uncle Fred Herzog, Nephew David Herzog. A Remembrance Service will be held 11am. - 1pm. Saturday, May 22nd at the West Yellowstone Senior Center, West Yellowstone. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.