John (Jack) A. Martin Born in Chico, Montana on May 29, 1925 to Justine (Stermitz) and John A. Martin Sr., Jack grew up in Miner and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1942. He worked on the ranch, the mines in Jardine, maintenance in Yellowstone Park, drove truck in Bozeman, and finally for Tripp Brothers Trucking in Lolo. In 1947 he married Donna Bookout and to this union had three sons. They later divorced and he married Carole (Knutson) Allabaugh in 1959, she brought along two daughters and a son. Together they had twins Jack and John. Jack is remembered for his great sense of humor, amazing memory, and the stories he kept us all entertained with. We will never forget his stories of growing up on the ranch in Tom Miner Basin, or how he navigated the roads through Yellowstone Park roads while pulling 8,000 gallons of gasoline the night of the big earthquake in August 1959! Mostly we remember him for his warm heart, quick wit, and hot coffee, always ready, no matter the time of day. He died the morning of February 10, 2021 of natural causes in Deer Lodge. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, Carole, his son Jackie, and son-in-law Willard Harris. He is survived by his children, Butch (Doreen), Bob (Diane), Bill (Pam), Carole, Anna, Chuck (Silvia), and John along with 14 grandchildren, and a whole slew of great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Per his request no services are planned. John Martin A Martin
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.