James Louis Martin James "Jim" Louis Martin passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1951 in Miles City, MT to Jim and Phyllis Martin. Jim served in the US Navy as a medic in the Vietnam war, he was a loyal patriot. He loved his family from the bottom of his heart and would always be there in time of need for his family and friends. A master pie maker, Jim loved the outdoors hunting and fly fishing. He retired from UPS after 28 years. Jim is survived by his wife Lois, of 41 years, brother Jeff Martin, sisters Debbie Hangas and Marcie Martin, children Jason, Mike, Sara and their spouses, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jim will be greatly missed by all. Memorials may be made to Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation, Bozeman, MT. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
