Richard Francis Martell Dr. Richard Francis Martell was born on March 25, 1954 in Brooklyn, New York and passed on Jan. 31, 2022 in Bozeman, Montana at age 67 from natural causes. Our wish is to pass on to sons Gregory and Michael, as well as extended family, friends, community, past colleagues, those involved in his good works and anyone that crossed his path; the importance of honoring this man of distinction who left his mark on our world. As husband, father, humanitarian, scientist, professor and traveler, Richard made his way exploring the good in the human spirit, the ideals one could reach through the sheer endurance of a brilliant mind and as a creative spirit who promoted the promise this world could bring to all. To know Richard is to know that every time he reached a pinnacle in life, he sought to reinvent himself but always with good works. As husband, partner, and travel companion, he and Mary Ann inspired each other to live, love, challenge and explore the world for 47 years. A family made through adoption began with travel to Republic of Georgia, a former Soviet Republic and then Siberia, Russia. And so, a family was blessed with two beautiful boys whose countries were in the past at war, yet as brothers became linked in love and regard. The happiness Richard experienced through family and these boys became the pinnacle of his existence. Every one who knows Richard knows that his biggest joy in life was his family. After the adoption experience, Richard went further. He became a humanitarian to promote the positive message of a child's essential right to family. From his association with Mort Deutsch and the International Center for Cooperation and Conflict at Teachers College, Columbia University; he promoted the theory that principled negotiation and the power of ideas given peacefully and skillfully can improve the world. He engaged foreign journalists, dignitaries, government officials, foreign departments of education, adoption advocates, physicians and many others. He raised donations and flew in critical medical supplies. He and we conveyed to all we came in contact with the joy of adoption. As a scholar, Richard was an Organizational Psychologist specializing in the mitigation of discrimination in the workplace. He obtained his masters and PhD with honors at New York University. His first position was Assistant Professor of Psychology at Rice University, Houston, next he became Associate Professor (w/ tenure) at Columbia University, Teachers College in New York; then Professor of Management (w/ tenure) at Wilfred Laurier University in Ontario, Canada; then Associate Professor (w/ tenure) at Montana State University in Psychology and then the College of Business and visiting professor at Oregon State University. He published in scientific journals, received National Science Foundation funding and served as associate editor at Journal of Applied Psychology for 15 years. In his goal to make a real world impact, he became a consultant who served as an expert witness in lawsuits brought on behalf of individuals and those in class actions. In doing so, he served as an advocate for those claiming discrimination in the workplace and who sought retribution and change. And, in scientific publications and his practice, he proved the results of bias, designed interventions and remedies. Richard was a citizen of the world. Most importantly, there was Republic of Georgia and Siberia, Russia. But also, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Holland, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, Thailand, Japan, Antigua, Anguilla, Grenada, Jamaica, Hawaii, St. Thomas, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and many other places in the United States and the globe. Please know, we tell this story on behalf of Mary Ann wife & loving partner; Michael & Gregory our sons who are the light of our lives; Henry & Dolores as beloved parents; dear Uncle Robert & Aunt Christine loved as brother and sister; niece and nephew Meghan and Jamieson; our amazing Aunt Maureen and a colorful New York family of Irish and Italian aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandparents and great grandparents. And also on behalf of Mary Ann's parents Joseph and Josephine Klotz and brother Tony. We also wish to thank our honorary Uncle and Aunt Eric & Ada; Uncle and Aunt Richard & Therese and the extended May family for their continued support and spiritual guidance. We also wish to pay tribute to the strong and beautiful women of Stillwater Hospice and our caregiver Michelle. We are thankful for the many communities in which we lived, loved, laughed, thrived and celebrated. As a result of Richard's ethics and practice, his good work will endure. As will the results of the hopeful and idealistic acts he chose to make the world a better place. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so to Worldwide Orphans Foundation, www.wwo.org founded by Dr. Jane Aronson who brings support to international children in need. There will be a Life Celebration outdoors at our home in Bozeman MT on July 13, 2022 at 6pm. If anyone has a story to tell about Richard, please email it or share it at our celebration of this amazing man. Also, those wishing to attend, please email maryann.martell@gmail.com.