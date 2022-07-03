Cheryl Lynn Marlow, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on June 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after a year-long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Lynn was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on May 3, 1951, to Guy LaVerl Fullmer and Ruth Elizabeth Allen. She was the youngest of 6 children and was raised in Star Valley, Bedford, Wyoming. She met and married Clayton Blayne Marlow in 1974. Lynn and Clayton moved to Bozeman, MT, in 1980 where they have lived ever since. Together they raised 5 children: Jason Stewart, Mandy (Marlow) Elder, Andrea (Marlow) Carroll, and Cameron and Kellen Marlow. Together they have welcomed 19 grandchildren ranging in age from 24 to 2. Lynn worked many years in childcare, Bozeman Public Schools, and retired in 2020 after 20 years working in the Education, Health and Human Development College at Montana State University. Clayton and Lynn served by each other's sides as addiction recovery missionaries in the LDS Church, workers in the Billings, Montana LDS Temple, and as Patriarch for Bozeman Stake in the LDS Church. Lynn is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; previous husband, John David Stewart; and fathers-in-law. Lynn is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, Clayton Marlow; her 5 children and their spouses; 19 grandchildren, and 3 siblings. Funeral Services will be held on July 7, 2022, at the Bozeman, MT LDS Stake Center, 2915 Colter Avenue, Bozeman, MT. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Relief Society Room, followed by the service at 3:00 p.m in the chapel. A graveside service will be held July 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford, Wyoming. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Cheryl Marlow Lynn Marlow
