Cynthia S. Marlenee
Cynthia S. Marlenee Cynthia Suzanne Marlenee of Bozeman, Montana passed away peacefully in her sleep while living at The Springs in Bozeman after a short battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy on August 22, 2023. She was under the care of Stillwater Hospice.

Cindy was born to Leonard and Therese Tiemann in Saint Paul, Minnesota on October 6, 1950. She attended Highland Park High School in Saint Paul, meeting many dear friends. Cindy had eight siblings including her twin sister, Linda. They were the oldest followed by John Tiemann (Liz), Mary Tiemann (Joe), Tom Tiemann (Kathy), Paul Tiemann (Karen), Peggy O'Boyle (Brian), Bruce Tiemann (Bobbie), Laurie Farrington (Kip).

She was involved in many activities both in high school and at home helping to care for her younger brothers and sisters. After graduation, Cindy married Rick Peters. They divorced and Cindy moved to Scobey, Montana where she met her soulmate, Ron Marlenee.


