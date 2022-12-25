George T. Marinkovich passed away peacefully one day shy of his 94th birthday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg's Hospice in Bethlehem, PA on Wednesday December 7, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Formerly of Dillon, MT, George was born in December 8, 1928 and raised in Bethlehem, PA. He became quite the accomplished athlete playing football, baseball and basketball. He played at Liberty High School receiving all state honors in 1945 & 46. He was inducted into the Liberty Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Perkiomen Prep Hall of Fame in 1981. He played at Rutgers and 4 years in the Navy. At Montana State, he was a Division II All American. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958 but got into collegiate coaching. He coached for Montana State and was head coach at Western Montana College in football in 1968 and track & field in 1969. In 2001, George was inducted into National Football Hall of Fame Lehigh Valley Chapter, 2004 inducted in Hall of Fame Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference 1st ever National Championship and 2017 Western Montana College Hall of Fame. George is survived by his loving wife Ann, who would have celebrated 76 years of marriage on December 18, his dedicated and loving daughter Toni Sipos and son-in-law Jeff Sipos of Bethlehem, PA, loving son Thomas G Marinkovich and wife Tammy of Box Elder, MT, and granddaughter Tayler Marinkovich. George has graciously donated his body to Science Care as the ultimate gift to future generations through improved scientific research and education. Contributions maybe made to MSU Foundation 1956 12th Man Fund 1501 11th Ave Bozeman, MT 59725 A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at the Palace Restaurant on Easton Ave in Bethlehem, PA at a later date to share stories and fond memories. George Marinkovich T Marinkovich
