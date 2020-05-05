Bruce Arthur Marcott Bruce Arthur Marcott, 62, of Belgrade, passed away April 23, 2020. Bruce was born April 28, 1957 in Medford, WI to Wilfred and LaVerna (Thieme) Marcott. Bruce grew up in Owen and Curtiss, Wisconsin and graduated from Owen-Withee High School Class of 1975. After graduation he found his way to Montana for his love of hunting and fishing. Bruce is survived by his mother LaVerna Marcott, brothers and sisters Rita (Greg) Navarre, Linda Fleming, Brian (Sue) Marcott, Bryce Marcott, children Amanda (Matt) Spencer, Heather (Michael) Murphy, Clint Marcott and grandchildren Paetyn Gouge, Brekken Spencer, Kysen Spencer, Gavin and Saoirse Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father Wilfred Arthur Marcott and his grandparents. Big Game Guide was the best years of his life. There will always be an empty spot on earth without you. Heaven will be rocking with you and Dad. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.