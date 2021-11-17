Mantel, Sarah Jean Nov 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sarah Jean Mantel Sarah Jean Mantel, 80, of Indiana, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, Indiana, PA. Born December 25, 1940 in Brewton, Alabama, daughter of the late Leon and Eugenia (Sellers) Mantel. Loving wife of Vaughn H. Clay, Jr., Indiana, PA. Former Professor of Music at Montana State University in the early to mid 1980's. Professor emeritus of music at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she was honored for 27 year career as Director of Opera and Music Theatre. Surviving children & family: Nayantara (Desai) & husband Brian Dean, Fruitland, MD & Rakesh Desai, Portland, OR. Step-children: Vaughn H. Clay, III & wife, Lynne, Asbury Park, NJ; Robert Lackner Clay & wife, Musiette, New Castle; and Maghan Kara Clay, Rahway, NJ. Grandchildren: Amara, Shaylon & Kethan Dean. Step-great grandchildren: Keira & Madalyn Clay. Sister, Anne Sellers Marks, Slidell, LA. Visitation Saturday, November 20th from 3 to 5 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, PA. Celebration of life service begins at 5PM at the funeral home, 965 Philadelphia St. Online condolences may be offered at: www.rbfh.net. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sarah Jean Mantel Lynne Indiana University Geology Pa. Funeral Home Professor Rakesh Desai Recommended for you