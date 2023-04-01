Dad was born in Hawarden, Iowa in 1953 to Roy and Evaline Grace Mann. At 8 years old they moved to Oregon. Ten years later, He met and married mom while helping to establish a Christian coffee house, during the Jesus Revolution in 1971. Beginning their lifelong mission of, sharing the gospel and loving Jesus more than life itself. As the Lord led our dad to move his family to Montana, he converted a step van into a home on wheels; traveling cross country to take up residence in the Gallatin Valley in 1984. The adventures continued; traveling in a school bus, outfitted with a woodstove and bunk beds for the kids, camping and canoeing with his family, enjoying Montana's beautiful lakes, and building fond memories with all of us. Dad continued his street ministry not only in this community, but also by joining up with Christian biker clubs as they met at Sturgis, to preach the gospel and play music. It became a decade long tradition to caravan to Illinois each year, to experience a Christian music festival in the heat of July. Dad mastered at least 8 different instruments. He played and sang, in several different Christian bands for many years at venues such as Lunch on the Lawn, KGLT, Bogert stage, and coffee shops. Eventually, he would take advantage of sunny days to play solo guitar downtown on Main Street: the familiar sounds of the blues and blue grass gospel even echoing down the street the week before he left this earth. He was known for making up lyrics on the fly and entertaining dancing children. He was well loved by the downtown community and a novelty to those passing through. He was a friend to the homeless, ministering to them and influencing many lives for Jesus. Dad always loved to make people laugh, especially his kids and grandkids, leaving very few dull moments in our lives. He spent many hours playing chess, even in his last few days on this side of Heaven. He also passed down his gift of music to some of his sons and granddaughters, jamming out with them and worshipping Jesus. Dad and Mom were married for almost 52 years. Their legacy of a faithful, dedicated, loving marriage is one that their kids and grandkids will have to treasure for a lifetime. He left us to dwell in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 21, 2023. He endeavored through music to present the message of the gospel as he worked to fulfill the Lord's admonition to His children to be fishers of men. There to meet him in Heaven are his parents, brother Dennis and many other loved ones. He is survived by his wife Susan and their 8 children, 23 grandchildren, and 3 great- grandchildren. Jason Mann and daughter Arora; Charity (Jared) Ross and daughters, Jael (Damon) Helton and Ashley (Kevin) Newkirk; September Chisholm and sons, Javan and Caden; Rebekah (John) Kamps and children, Lorraina, Mikhali (Joseph) Cochran, Lena (Cody) Dunaisky, Ariel, Noah and Naomi, and grandchildren Oaklee, Skylah and (coming soon) Spencer Elisha James; Christian (Craig) Potts and children, Devon, Cory, Zandra and Gabriel; Elisha Mann and son Ezeekiel; Enoch (Chelsey) Mann and children, Brooklyn, Jesiah, and Nayomi; Winter (Kyle) Blackmore and children, Kaleb, Kasey, and Kaiya. All are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life, held April 8th at 2pm, at the Bozeman Senior Social Center 807 N Tracy Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715 Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Elisha Mann G.A. Mann