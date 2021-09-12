Makatura, David Warren Sep 12, 2021 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Warren Makatura David Warren Makatura passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. David was born on December 17, 1948 in Torrance, California to Barbara and Leonard Makatura. David grew up among the orange groves in Manhattan Beach and Santa Paula, California where he played pick-up baseball with his friends and bought comics for a nickel. He graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor's in Physics, earning the prestigious Hertz Fellowship, and would go on to receive a master's in Applied Science Engineering. He later earned a master's in Physics from Montana State University. David's brilliant, abstract mind loved thinking through obscure physics and math problems throughout his life. While at UC Davis, David met his devoted wife, Cherryl. They were married on November 24, 1973, which marked the beginning of many adventures. David worked in industrial management for much of his career. After periods on both coasts, work would eventually take him and his wife to Saudi Arabia. In their years there, David and Cherryl became avid travelers, a shared love they carried throughout life. Favorite trips among countless good times included Portugal, Cyprus, and New Zealand. After moving 17 times, Cherryl and David ended up in Texas, where David took on the family business and ran a thrift store in Dallas where he made many great memories. David was the father of two children - Weston, born in Saudi Arabia, and Caitlin, born in California. Family was near and dear to his heart. As the wonderful sport he was, David happily took the family on many Disney parks, thoroughly enjoying his time with them even if he wasn't too fond of the rides. David was always putting his kids first, and they are so grateful to have him as a father. David learned the game of golf from his father at a young age and played throughout his life. He passed on his love of golf to both of his children. He loved playing with them whenever he got the chance and escorting them to tournaments across Montana. Business would often mix with his love of golf as many friends and colleagues would accompany David on numerous golf outings. It was during his college years that David first encountered Christ. It was David's faith in Christ that he considered most critical as he entered the hospital for his last battle of this life. David's tender heart and quick wit were evident to his friends and family and will be dearly missed. All those David encountered remember him as quite the character and a very sweet man. David Warren Makatura is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Makatura; his mother, Barbara Makatura; and his father-in-law, Ralph Dyk. David is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cherryl; his children, Weston and Caitlin; his sister, Marilyn Meyers and his brother-in-law, Roy Meyers; his nephew Christopher Meyers; his mother-in-law, Lois Dyk; his brother-in-law, Samuel Dijk; and his sister-in-law, Judy Dyk. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman, MT. Donations can be made to Involved for Life. http://getinvolvedforlife.com/ Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Makatura David Warren Makatura Cherryl Work University Sport Economics Weston Christopher Meyers Caitlin Lois Dyk Judy Dyk Recommended for you