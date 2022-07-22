Joseph Maguire Joseph Graydon Maguire, 64, passed away at his home on July 15, 2022 in his beloved Bozeman, MT. He had suffered with cancer since December 2021. He was predeceased by his parents Henry C. Maguire and Marjorie M. Maguire of Killingworth, CT. Joe leaves his brothers Hank Maguire (Johanne) of Madison, CT, Mike Maguire of Wethersfield, CT, and sister Jean Maguire of Santa Fe, NM along with numerous nieces and nephews. Joe grew up in Killingworth, CT. He attended the Hopkins School in New Haven, CT and graduated from the Hammonasset School in Madison. After high school Joe went to the University of Delaware where he graduated with a degree in Plant Science and Landscape Design. After graduating from Delaware, Joe joined Patrissi Nursery in West Hartford, CT. Several years later he joined Laurelwood Landscape Inc. in Old Saybrook, CT, where he worked from 1982 - 1992, in Sales and Landscape Design. Due to the seasonal nature of his work (winter is the landscapers off season), Joe was able to pursue his lifelong love of skiing. He had started skiing early, 8 years old, after school and on weekends at Powder Hill in Middlefield, CT, about 20 miles north of his home in Killingworth. He loved to "catch air" and speed down the slopes. In high school he went on school ski trips and spent weekends with friends in Vermont. After college while working as a landscape designer Joe spent the winters taking ski trips to Vermont. One winter Joe worked in a restaurant around Killington Mountain in Killington, VT. Already an accomplished skier, spending a winter in VT spurred his determination to expand his skiing horizons. The next several winters after the fall leaf clean ups, Joe packed his truck and headed west. Over the next few years he spent winters in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Joe thought Jackson Hole was great and stayed there for two winters. While in Jackson Hole he met up with some skiers from Montana. Their message to Joe was Jackson is great, but you have got to come to Montana. The following year Joe went to Bozeman and never left. Joe brought his landscape portfolio with him on this trip and showed it to Cashman Nursery where they offered him a job. He worked at Cashman for 27 years as a designer and project manager. When not working or skiing, Joe loved to golf, mountain bike and tend to his gardens. Joe leaves behind a family who loved him, along with many friends in Connecticut and Montana. Joe always lived the life he wanted. He was lucky in that way. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in early October. Details will be announced in September. A public visitation will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service Friday July 22, 2022 from 5-7 P.M. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken Nelson funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com