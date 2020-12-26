Max (Marshall) Magee Max (Marshall) Magee, 80, of Bozeman passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 10, 2020, due to COVID. He was born May 18, 1940, in Worcester, MA to Marshall Thain and Barbara (March) Magee. He was the oldest of five children. Max attended grade schools in Massachusetts, and attended the University of Maine in Orono where he graduated in 1965 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Max was a member of the Phi Eta Kappa fraternity. After graduation he enlisted in 1966 in the Navy in Pensacola, FL where he received his flight training. Max served in the Navy for 20 years—four years active duty and sixteen years reserve. Max was a Navy Commander and Naval Aviator with thousands of hours of P-3 Anti-Submarine Warfare flying and aircraft crew and squadron command; and he was a veteran of many cruises. He was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam war. He also hunted submarines in Brunswick, ME and St. Croix. On October 18, 1994, Max married Laura McDevitt in Bermuda. They were blessed with more than 26 years together—moving from New Hampshire to Montana after his retirement from US Airways in 2000 as a pilot to fish, ski, golf, and enjoy Laura's horses. For the last 7 years they enjoyed being snowbirds to Arizona. Max was planning on returning to Bozeman this winter to use his "80-year-old" free ski pass at Bridger Bowl. Max traveled to Verbier, Switzerland more than 20 times to ski, with Laura joining him on several trips—it was one of his favorite places. He was also a mountain host at Big Sky for seven years, and he skied every year at Bridger. Another favorite pastime of Max's was golf. As a member at Valley View Golf Club he enjoyed two holes-in-one the summer of 2019—on June 30 and again on July 31. He thoroughly enjoyed his golf buddies. Max also loved Bright Water and Rising Fish, and a great circle of fishing friends. Fishing on DePuy Spring Creek in Livingston was one of his favorite spots, and he even helped out at the Spring Creek Specialists Shop on DePuy. Many great times were had fishing the Missouri in Yellowstone Park and back in New York with his long-time group of fisher friends. Max was extremely active and exercised daily. He was a runner in college, and continued to run even up until the week he got sick. Max is survived by his wife, Laura; and a stepdaughter, Lesley Carmichael of Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials in Max's name can be sent to Gallatin Skyhawk Scholarship Foundations c/o Vic Lutes, 4735 Meadow Lane, Bozeman, MT 59715; to Heart of the Valley https://www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org/donate/; or to Wounded Warriors https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
