4 April 1940 - 26 Dec 2020 David C. Madril, a retired 26 year career U.S. Air Force NCO was proud of his military service. He traveled the world extensively and considered himself fortunate for that experience. He served his country in Europe during the Cold Water and Vietnam. He was present in Berlin on the day the Berlin Wall was erected in 1961. After retirement he was a civilian contractor in the Middle East establishing U.S. military war time medical assets for use in the event of a military mission requirement. He began his 3nd career with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) as an administrative officer serving in California, Virginia, Colorado and Montana. He helped establish the USGS Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center at Montana State University in Bozeman, and retired in June 2003 after it was firmly established. In Bozeman he sponsored 2 international high school exchange students and took part in the Gallatin County Big Brother Sister/Program. He continued public service by volunteering with the Colorado National Monument, in Fruita, Colorado, the Billings Police Department, Billings Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, and Yellowstone Country Sheriff's Office. An avid high school cross country, track and volleyball fan, he traveled throughout the Pacific Northwest in support of Billings athletes enabling him to pursue his hobby of photography. He truly felt there were only a few remaining items on his "bucket list." David Madril C. Madril
