Nancy MacWilliams Nancy (nee Cowan) MacWilliams, born May 4, 1925, was raised in Idaho Falls and Island Park, ID, by Rosa and Charlie Cowan. Soon after earning a BA in fine art from the University of Idaho, Nancy was introduced to Malcolm MacWilliams "Mac" by a fellow West Point graduate from Idaho Falls. Recently recalling meeting Mac, Nancy remarked "that was my lucky day". Although Nancy and Mac lived all over the United States by virtue of Mac's service in the Air Force, they vacationed every summer in Island Park. Nancy painted, Mac fished, and together they played golf and bridge with family and their many friends. When Mac retired, Island Park became their summer residence. After Mac passed, Nancy moved to Bozeman. Nancy was grateful for her many blessings. She spoke often about how Joan Cook taught her computer skills, how Dr. Dodson "saved her life" by curing her vertigo, and how the staff at Birchwood took such good care of her. She cherished her family, which included beloved pets Lucy and Gizzy, her grandsons Chris and Will Hunter, her great grandchildren Campbell and Dylan Hunter, and her daughter and son-in-law Mary and Bob Hunter. She is also survived by her sister Mary Cowan Voss, brother Bob Cowan and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
