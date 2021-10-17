Mackey, Erik Dean Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Erik Dean Mackey, a loving father, son, brother, and friend. He passed unexpectedly from a tragic work-related accident in Bozeman, MT, on Sept. 21, 2021, at the young age of 48. Erik often was larger than life. He cared for the people around him with everything he had. He seemed to have never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Erik was born in Longview, WA, on June 19, 1973. Erik grew up in Kelso, WA and moved to West Yellowstone, MT after high school. Erik traveled to Oregon, Colorado, back to Washington, and he recently had moved to Bozeman, MT. He was a true friend to all his co-workers and loved ones. It didn’t matter if you knew him for one hour, one month, or thirty one years, he made a lasting impression and he will be missed by the many people who were lucky enough to know him. He is survived by his 19 year old daughter Rainie Mackey, his father and step mother Don and Mollie Rose Mackey, his brothers Rodney Mackey and Joshua Jordan, and his sister Megan Zueger, as well as his mother Diane Hendrickson, and grandparents Bill and Shirley Mackey. Celebrations of Life will be held in Longview, WA, as well as Belgrade, MT, soon. Please reach out to Elly Summers if you need more information @ 406-539-4348. Thank you Mackey for all you gave to this life. Erik Mackey Dean Mackey Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Erik Dean Mackey Rainie Mackey Wa Don Mt Longview Rodney Mackey Recommended for you